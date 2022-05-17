Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $720,994,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $95,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.04. 2,145,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,280. The company has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

