Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $789,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,756,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,438. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

