Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $243.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

