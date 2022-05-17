Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.96. 848,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,494. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.