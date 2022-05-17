Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

ED traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

