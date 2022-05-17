Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,938. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

