Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 632 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.12. 7,942,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.85.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

