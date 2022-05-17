Pecaut & CO. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $69.90. 402,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $67.27 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

