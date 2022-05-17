Pecaut & CO. Invests $234,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in RLI by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RLI by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Shares of RLI traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.88. 177,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.40. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $119.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

