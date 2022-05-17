Pecaut & CO. Lowers Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

