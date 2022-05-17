Pecaut & CO. Takes $85,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $31.23. 88,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

