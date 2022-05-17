Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX)
Read More
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.