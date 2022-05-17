Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

