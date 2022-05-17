Pentwater Capital Management LP Has $8.22 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Avantor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,637,000 after purchasing an additional 606,082 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,424,000 after purchasing an additional 453,179 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

