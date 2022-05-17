Pentwater Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,542 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $113,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $181,256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 80.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,746,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,911 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,761,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,419. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

