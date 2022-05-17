Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.87. 67,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,177. The company has a market cap of $764.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 727.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

