PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of PepsiCo worth $448,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $174.46. 5,011,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,587,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.08 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.