Petiole USA ltd Buys Shares of 145,419 Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Petiole USA ltd owned 0.64% of Western New England Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,207. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $190.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WNEB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

