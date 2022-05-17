Petiole USA ltd Invests $5.21 Million in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 291,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000. Blue Ridge Bankshares accounts for 3.7% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBS. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 895,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 71.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRBS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 48,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,530. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $268.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

