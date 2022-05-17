Petiole USA ltd Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Midwest comprises 1.3% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Midwest by 3,522.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Midwest by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Midwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midwest stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 5,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,024. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

