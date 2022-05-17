Petiole USA ltd Makes New $525,000 Investment in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Petiole USA ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 11,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.