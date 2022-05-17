Petiole USA ltd Purchases Shares of 152,218 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 152,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,000. Hancock Whitney makes up 5.5% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 370,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

