Petiole USA ltd Takes $3.18 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Wintrust Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Petiole USA ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after buying an additional 1,702,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,202,000 after buying an additional 53,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 306,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.