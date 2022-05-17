PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Analysts expect that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) will post $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PG&E’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.60 billion. PG&E reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full-year sales of $22.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $22.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $22.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 17,544,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,356,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 168.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

