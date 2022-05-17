Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.42

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $43.82 million and approximately $562,790.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,917.54 or 1.00096937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037903 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00015414 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

