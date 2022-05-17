Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Insider Acquires $151,905.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,648.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PHAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. 471,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,126. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
