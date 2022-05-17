Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Insider Acquires $151,905.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,648.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PHAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. 471,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,126. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $7,090,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.