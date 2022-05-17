Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 783 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($9.65).

PHNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.80) to GBX 750 ($9.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 638.20 ($7.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 619.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 641.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($6.89) and a one year high of GBX 754.40 ($9.30). The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.56%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($13,767.06). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.95), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($375,510.54).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

