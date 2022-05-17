Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 125,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FENG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 281,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,072. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Shares of Phoenix New Media are set to reverse split on Saturday, May 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Saturday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Saturday, May 21st.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

