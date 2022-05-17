Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 188,902 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADCT opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.72. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

