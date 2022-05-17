Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 194,385 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,385 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.51% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $32,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

NRIX stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

