Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 5,497 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $37,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after buying an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,649,000 after buying an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG opened at $234.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

