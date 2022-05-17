Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,027,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $27,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

JD.com stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

