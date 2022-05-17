Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,205 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.13% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $33,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,674 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of AUPH opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

