Pictet Asset Management SA Has $26.95 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $26,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of BMO opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $95.37 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

