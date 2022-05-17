Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $30.56 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 646,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,560,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.74% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,699. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

