Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 352,900 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 249.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $31,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

