Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.13% of Waters worth $30,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after buying an additional 101,669 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waters by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after buying an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Waters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,258,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT opened at $320.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.64 and a 200-day moving average of $329.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

