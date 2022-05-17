Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 171 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $28,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,009,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,927,000 after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 649,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,601,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.66. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

