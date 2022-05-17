Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 938,417 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938,417 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $35,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

