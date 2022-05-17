Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 23.6% This Week

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $276,723.15 and approximately $164,212.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007119 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

