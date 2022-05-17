Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 730 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 730 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $32.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,288.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,464. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,196.49 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,570.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,730.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

