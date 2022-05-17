Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.93. 36,076,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,564,434. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

