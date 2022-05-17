Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.73 and a 200 day moving average of $290.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.16 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

