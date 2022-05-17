Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $681,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,430,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,379,670. The company has a market cap of $286.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

