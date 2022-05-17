Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA KOCT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.54. 12,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.