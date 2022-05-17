PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 120,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PCQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.02. 9,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,714. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

