PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE PFN traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 425,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,074. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 38.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 47.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 860,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

