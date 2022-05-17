PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE PFN traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 425,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,074. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
