PIN Price Hits $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00520783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00035596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,483.54 or 1.72424370 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

