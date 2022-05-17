Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 2,460 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 949.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.
BURL stock opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.09 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.
Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.