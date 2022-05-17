Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 2,460 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 949.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

BURL stock opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.09 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

