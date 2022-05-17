Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,945 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.