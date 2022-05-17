Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after buying an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,777,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,164,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,402 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

